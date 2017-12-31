Bitter cold greets New Year's revelers across much of U.S.

It will be a bitter cold start to the New Year across much of the country. It's so cold that some popular events have been canceled.

With cold weather shattering records across the country from the Midwest to the East Coast, these subzero temps have even the bravest canceling their plans this New Years Eve.

But it hasn't stopped some diehards from taking the Polar Bear Plunge in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

"My fingers, my lips -- I can't feel them but everything else feels great," said one plunger.

Stephanie Keith / Getty Images

In Boston, the city's parade and evening fireworks show have both been canceled due to temperatures in the single digits with the windchill dipping below zero.

For the first time in 30 years, the annual Lobster Dip in Maine has been canceled.

For more than 1 million spectators and revelers expected to pack Times Square for one of the biggest celebrations of them all -- hats, gloves and a hearty attitude will be needed as they wait for the countdown to begin.

"I feel so cold, I cannot feel my feet or my hands," said one reveler. "But I am happy to be here."

For those of you planning to battle the extremely cold weather, bundle up and make sure you don't have any skin exposed: Experts say it only takes minutes to develop frostbite.