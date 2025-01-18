Bird flu detected in commercial poultry flock in Georgia, officials say

Breaking down what caused the first severe bird flu case in U.S.

What caused first severe bird flu case in U.S.?

What caused first severe bird flu case in U.S.?

Bird flu was detected in a commercial poultry flock in Georgia for the first time since the current outbreak started in 2022, officials announced on Friday.

The positive case of the H5N1 strain of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza was found in Elbert County. It was confirmed by the Georgia Department of Agriculture (GDA) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.

This marks the fifth detection of the virus in a flock in the state, but the first one in a commercial poultry operation. Last week, GDA officials announced that the virus was found in a flock of 13 chickens and ducks in Clayton County.

"This is a serious threat to Georgia's number one industry and the livelihoods of thousands of Georgians who make their living in our state's poultry industry," said Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper. "We are working around the clock to mitigate any further spread of the disease and ensure that normal poultry activities in Georgia can resume as quickly as possible."

As a result of the detection, all in-state poultry exhibitions, shows, swaps, meets and sales have been suspended until further notice.

Earlier this year, a Louisiana resident died after being hospitalized with bird flu, marking the first U.S. death from the H5N1 virus.

Since 2003, the World Health Organization has counted more than 400 deaths from the virus.