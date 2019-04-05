Lil Nas X recruits Billy Ray Cyrus for "Old Town Road" remix

Lil Nas X has recruited Billy Ray Cyrus to help him set the Internet on fire once again, this time, for the remix of his viral hit "Old Town Road." Cyrus sings about diamond rings, Maseratis and going down the same road as the 19-year-old Atlanta rapper: "Got no stress, I've been through all that. I'm like a Marlboro Man so I kick on back."

Last week, Billboard faced controversy after pulling the original song from its country music chart when it hit the No. 19 spot. Billboard told Rolling Stone that "Old Town Road" did not "currently merit inclusion" on the chart because "it does not embrace enough elements of today's country music to chart in its current version."

This Instagram photo shows Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X. Lil Nas X/Instagram

In an interview with Time Magazine, the rapper characterized the song as country trap. "The song is country trap. It's not one, it's not the other. It's both. It should be on both (charts)," he told the publication.

At the time, Cyrus tweeted his support for Lil Nas X: "Been watching everything going on with OTR. When I got thrown off the charts, Waylon Jennings said to me 'Take this as a compliment' means you're doing something great! Only Outlaws are outlawed. Welcome to the club!'

"Old Town Road" currently sits at No. 15 on the Billboard Top 100 chart. Listen to the remix with Billy Ray Cyrus below.