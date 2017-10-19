Billy Joel expecting third child

Billy Joel is expecting his third child. The 68-year-old singer confirmed that he and his wife, Alexis Roderick, are due next month.

Joel and Roderick disclosed the news in an interview with the Belfast Telegraph.

The singer said he hopes the new baby will be as well-behaved as their 2-year-old, Della Rose.

"This one is pretty good," he said. "She sleeps through the night. I hope the next one will." Joel and his wife, who is 35, married in 2015 in a surprise Fourth of July ceremony.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo presided over their wedding at Joel's Long Island estate.

Joel also has a 31-year-old daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, with his former wife Christie Brinkley.

Joel and Roderick have been together since 2009.