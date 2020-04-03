Bill Withers, legendary singer behind "Lean On Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine," has died at age 81

Legendary soul artist Bill Withers has died from heart complications, his family confirmed in a statement to The Associated Press. He was 81.

"We are devastated by the loss of our beloved, devoted husband and father. A solitary man with a heart driven to connect to the world at large, with his poetry and music, he spoke honestly to people and connected them to each other," the statement read. "As private a life as he lived close to intimate family and friends, his music forever belongs to the world. In this difficult time, we pray his music offers comfort and entertainment as fans hold tight to loved ones."

Withers, who enjoyed a string of hits that include "Lean On Me," "Lovely Day," "Ain't No Sunshine," "Grandma's Hands" and "Just The Two of Us," died on Monday in Los Angeles the family said.

He is survived by his wife and two children.