Bill Nye is married. "The Science Guy" tied the knot with journalist and author Liza Mundy

Bill Nye is no longer just "The Science Guy" — he's a married guy. The TV personality tied the knot with journalist and author Liza Mundy in May, People magazine revealed this week.

The pair wed at the Haupt Garden at the Smithsonian Institute's Castle Building in Washington, D.C.

⁣"Star Trek: Voyager" star Robert Picardo officiated the ceremony. "The Officiant, who looks somewhat familiar, apparently uttered the words : 'Commitment : The Final Frontier,'" Picardo joked on Twitter.

Pete Souza, who was President Barack Obama's official White House photographer, captured photos at the wedding.

"Yes it's true, I'm now officially a wedding photographer," Souza wrote on Instagram, sharing images from the day. "But I buried the lede: congrats to Bill Nye and Liza Mundy.⁣"

Mundy has a connection to the Obama administration herself. In 2008, she published "Michelle: A Biography" about former first lady Michelle Obama. She is a former staff writer for the Washington Post, and current senior fellow at New America, a non-profit, non-partisan think tank, focusing on women, work, and national security issues.

Mundy also wrote the 2017 New York Times bestseller "Girls Who Code," a story about American women code breakers during World War II.

Nye is a scientist, engineer, comedian, author and inventor, who is known for making science fun for kids on his hit show "Bill Nye the Science Guy." The children's show aired from 1993 to 1999 and won 19 Emmy Awards during its run. Nye himself has been nominated for one Emmy for his 2017 Netflix show, "Bill Nye Saves the World."

Nye, 66, had a spontaneous wedding to Blair Tindall in 2006, but for some reason, the marriage wasn't legal and neither Nye nor Tindall have said why.