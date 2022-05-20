Ex-NYC mayor Bill de Blasio says he's running for Congress

Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is running for Congress, he announced Friday morning on MSNBC's "Morning Joe."

De Blasio, a 61-year-old Democrat who served as New York City mayor from 2014 to 2021, will run in New York's newly drawn 10th Congressional District.

"Joe, the polls show people are hurting. They need help," de Blasio told MSNBC's Joe Scarborough. "They need help fast. And they need leaders who can actually get them help now and know how to do it. I do know how to do it from years of serving the people of this city. And so today, I'm declaring my candidacy for Congress in the 10th Congressional District of New York."

De Blasio oversaw the new district as mayor for eight years. The old 10th Congressional District seat has been held by Congressman Jerry Nadler, who is now running in the newly drawn 12th Congressional District against incumbent and fellow Rep. Carolyn Maloney, also a Democrat. New York is losing a congressional seat due to the 2020 Census data; the state fell just 89 residents short of holding onto all 27 of its districts.

De Blasio was the New York City public advocate before he became mayor. He was born in New York City and mostly grew up in Massachusetts. He and his wife, Chirlane McCray, have two children.

— Aaron Navarro contributed to this report