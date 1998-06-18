Big Ten, ACC To Meet In Bowl Game

The Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten, conferences that did not meet in any bowl game under previous deals, will send representatives this season to the Sunshine Classic.

Formerly the Carquest Bowl, the postseason game will feature the No. 4 selection from the ACC against the sixth pick from the Big Ten, it was announced Monday. This year's game is scheduled for Dec. 29 at Pro Player Stadium in Miami.

"This game is going to have a new fresh matchup, one that we don't always offer during the regular season," ACC associate commissioner Tom Mickle said.

The bowl previously had matched representatives from the ACC and Big East. But the Big East has lost its luster in recent seasons, and did not have enough bowl-eligible teams to send a representative three years ago.

The Big Ten, meanwhile,usually secures six and sometimes seven postseason invitations.

"Our conference athletic directors have been asking me how and when we could get to play in South Florida and now we are," Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany said."This definitely fills a need we've had. These two conferences have the same philosophical beliefs both on and off the field, which makes it a great matchup for us."

Bowl officials also announced former Miami Dolphins All-Pro center Dwight Stephenson would serve as 1998 game chairman. Stephenson was an All-Pro selection in four of his eight seasons in Miami and was named NFL Man of the Year in 1985 for his community work.

