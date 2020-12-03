Animal bites and seriously injures worker at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa

A worker at Big Cat Rescue in Tampa was bitten by a big cat Thursday morning, CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reported. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Crews say an employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

EMS workers say the worker was bitten around 8:30 a.m.

Big Cat Rescue was featured on Netflix's "Tiger King" this spring. Carole Baskin, an outspoken animal rights activist, operates the animal sanctuary, which has a variety of species including tigers, bobcats, leopards and cougars, among others.

