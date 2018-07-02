"Big Bang Theory" star gives sweet shoutout to "fake wife" Kaley Cuoco on her wedding day

Johnny Galecki sent his "fake wife" good wishes this weekend, even though she was marrying someone else. Galecki, who plays Sheldon on CBS' "Big Bang Theory," posted a touching message for Kaley Cuoco, who plays his on-screen girlfriend, Penny, Entertainment Tonight reports. Cuoco married her fiance Karl Cook on Saturday.

Galecki -- who is not only Cuoco's co-star, but also her real-life ex-boyfriend -- attended the wedding and shared a sweet photo with the bride on Instagram. "Couldn't be happier for my fake wife," Galecki wrote on Instagram. The photo shows the actor and Cuoco, who is in a wedding dress, holding hands. Galecki also commended Cuoco and Cook, "whose words brought us all to tears last night."

"So much love for you both," Galecki wrote. He also shared a shot with both newlyweds, writing "Deepest congrats to the newlyweds. Love you both so much... So moved by tonight."

Cuoco also shared several shots from the wedding on her Instagram, including a photo of her and Cook laughing as they walk down the aisle with their dog, after saying "I do." The bride wore a custom Reem Acra gown with what she called her "dream cape" -- a lace cape draped around her shoulders.