Biden to participate in final White House Christmas tree lighting of presidency

President Biden will participate on Thursday in the annual Christmas tree lighting on the Ellipse, his last time taking part in the annual tradition before he departs the White House next year.

Mr. Biden returned to the White House on early Thursday after spending the beginning of the week in Angola. Before he left, he ignited a firestorm when he issued a sweeping pardon for his son, Hunter, who had been convicted on federal drug and gun charges, and pleaded guilty to tax charges. When asked about the pardon earlier this week, the first lady, who attended every day of Hunter Biden's Delaware trial, said "of course I support the pardon of my son."

This year's Christmas tree is a 35-foot Red Spruce from the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests in Virginia. A collection of 58 smaller trees are adorned with student-designed ornaments from every state and territory.

The 102nd Tree Lighting Ceremony will be hosted by Mickey Guyton featuring performances by Adam Blackstone, Stephen Sanchez, James Taylor and Trisha Yearwood. Viewers can watch the full ceremony on CBS on Dec. 20.

2024 White House holiday decorations

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, December 1, 2024. Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

The tree lighting is the last part of the White House holiday transformation, with this year's theme being "A Season of Peace and Light."

First lady Jill Biden unveiled the holiday decor in the East Room on Monday, speaking to volunteers who made the winter wonderland come to life.

"As we celebrate our final holiday season here in the White House, we are guided by the values that we hold sacred: faith, family, and service to our country, kindness toward all of our neighbors, and the power of community," she said.

It takes over 300 volunteers from across the country along with about 9,810 feet of ribbon, 28,125 ornaments and 2,200 paper doves to deck the halls of the White House.

The State Dining Room of the White House is decorated for the holidays, Sunday, December 1, 2024. Official White House Photo by Erin Scott

The White House expects to welcome over 100,000 visitors during the holiday season. The first lady on Tuesday welcomed families of National Guard members to be the first to view the decorations. Upon arrival, visitors will see a Christmas tree dedicated to Gold Star families with six stacked stars representing all six branches of the military. Down the East Colonnade guests will be surrounded by bells "symbolizing the peaceful sounds of the holiday season." In the East Room, a reflective canopy twinkles next to the chandeliers like snowfall as two large Christmas trees guard the main door.

The first known Christmas tree inside the White House was in 1889 during the Benjamin Harrison administration, according to the White House. It was a much smaller affair with only a Christmas tree in the Second Floor Oval Room decorated with candles by President Harrison's grandchildren.

The annual gingerbread White House manages to combine 25 sheets of gingerbread dough, 10 sheets of sugar cookie dough, 65 pounds of pastillage, 45 pounds of chocolate, 50 pounds of royal icing, and 10 pounds of gum paste into the form of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

The Gingerbread White House is displayed in the State Dining Room during a media preview of the 2024 holiday decorations at the White House on December 2, 2024 in Washington, D.C. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

Volunteers who bring the decorations to life

Alisa Cooper de Uribe, a first-grade bilingual teacher at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque and the 2021 New Mexico Teacher of the Year, was one of the volunteers who assembled the thousands of doves. She traveled to Washington, D.C., with her family to be part of the White House decorations team.

"It's a sisterhood, a brotherhood. It was a very collegial atmosphere," Cooper de Uribe told CBS News. "And that was one of the things that I was really impressed by was how so many people who were gathered together without any knowledge of each other before, how well these people work together."

The holiday volunteers are teachers, military families, nurses, and small business owners from across the country who all apply before being selected for decor duty. Bright and early the day after Thanksgiving, the volunteers arrived at the White House to begin full days of glitter and garland before the first lady unveiled all their work. The Office of the First Lady sent out special invitations to State Teachers of the Year winners like de Uribe to join the holiday volunteer tradition. Some volunteers formed text chains and Facebook groups, intending to keep in touch long after the ornaments are taken down.

Centerpiece of the holiday decor

The centerpiece of the holiday decor inside the Blue Room is a 18 ½ foot Fraser Fir that traveled from the Cartner Family of Cartner's Christmas Tree Farm in North Carolina. The tree was one of the survivors as thousands of others were devastated when Hurricane Helene hit the Blue Ridge Mountains. The owners named it "Tremendous" as a tribute to the resilience of North Carolina communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

In the state dining room, there are ornaments on the Christmas tree that feature self-portraits of students, including four of de Uribe's first graders.

"It was an opportunity for the students to see themselves reflected in the White House and in this season, and that it's their place, and it's their opportunity to have their individual and unique selves and their culture shine out through their portraits," de Uribe said.