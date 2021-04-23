Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks at virtual climate summit

President Biden is delivering remarks at a session of his multi-day virtual climate summit with 40 world leaders on Friday, focusing on the economic opportunities of addressing climate change. The president's speech comes the day after he pledged that the U.S. will cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least half from 2005 levels by 2030.

What: President Biden delivers remarks at the climate summit attended by 40 world leaders

Date: Friday, April 23, 2021

Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, Mr. Biden said the U.S. can reach the emissions target through his jobs plan — a $3 trillion infrastructure package meant to revitalize the nation's energy grid and create a net-zero economy. Mr. Biden has repeatedly urged Congress to pass his multi-trillion dollar infrastructure plan, which includes proposals for creating eco-friendly jobs and shoring up green infrastructure.

"The signs are unmistakable, the science undeniable," Mr. Biden said on Thursday. "Cost of inaction keeps mounting."