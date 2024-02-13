Watch Live: Biden to speak on Senate-passed foreign aid package for Ukraine and Israel

Washington — President Biden is set to deliver remarks Tuesday on a $95 billion foreign aid bill that passed the Senate early in the morning but is now at risk of stalling in the GOP-controlled House.

The Senate approved the major foreign aid package early Tuesday after an overnight session, with a bipartisan group of senators coalescing around the legislation to bolster Ukraine, Israel and countries in the Indo-Pacific. But the package faces opposition in the House, especially after new criticism from Speaker Mike Johnson.

The president's remarks are scheduled to begin at 1:15 p.m. from the State Dining Room.

President Biden speaks in the State Dining Room of the White House on Feb. 6, 2024. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Mr. Biden urged the House to move forward with the legislation "with urgency" in a statement after the Senate approved the foreign aid bill on Tuesday morning, saying that "we cannot afford to wait any longer."

"The costs of inaction are rising every day, especially in Ukraine," the president said, noting reports that Ukrainian troops are running out of ammunition in their fight against Russia.

"There are those who say American leadership and our alliances and partnerships with countries around the world do not matter. They do," Mr. Biden said. "If we do not stand against tyrants who seek to conquer or carve up their neighbors' territory, the consequences for America's national security will be significant."