Biden: Trump is an "existential threat" to the U.S.

Joe Biden plans to call out President Trump as an "existential threat" to the United States, according to prepared remarks shared with CBS News.

The bashing by the front-runner for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination and former vice president would come as he and Mr. Trump travel throughout Iowa Tuesday trying to galvanize their supporters.

Biden will label Mr. Trump an existential threat to decency, America's standing in the world, and democracy.

Biden hopes to draw a "sharp contrast" between himself and the president on several key issues, according to the campaign. Among them: tariffs, climate change and restoring American "values."

Throughout his less-than-two-month-old campaign, Biden, 76, has focused his pitch for the Democratic nod on his contention that he is the candidate most likeley to beat the president in the general election.

Biden will charge that American farmers "have been crushed" by Mr. Trump's "tariff war with China," which Biden call the product of the president's lack of empathy for rural residents, according to the prepared remarks.

On his first trip to Iowa in late April, Biden was criticized by some who said he sounded naïve about the potential threats from China when he told an Iowa City crowd in part, "They're not bad folks, folks."

"How many sleepless nights do you think Trump has had over what he's doing to America's farmers?" Biden will ask Iowans Tuesday. "Here's the answer: Just as many as he had when he stiffed the construction workers and electricians and plumbers who built his hotels and casinos. Zero."

The "cashiers at Target … know more about economics than Trump," Biden will assert.

On climate change, Biden is expected to chide the president's previous climate-related comments, saying, "If he was just another rich guy sitting in his gold-plated apartment in Manhattan tweeting about how those pointy-headed scientists don't know anything, it wouldn't matter -- but he's president."

Beyond policy and international relations, Biden is set to make an emotional appeal about Mr. Trump's "crude language" and "embarrassing behavior," such as his recent name-calling of Bette Midler on Twitter.

"What are you going to do when your kids start tweeting like Trump and say, "Well, the president did it," Biden will ask crowds Tuesday.