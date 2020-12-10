Biden taps Katherine Tai to be U.S. trade representative

President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Katherine Tai to serve as U.S. Trade Representative, a Cabinet-level position, two people familiar with the decision tell CBS News.

Tai is a senior staffer on the House Ways and Means Committee serving as the panel's trade counsel. She also would be the first Asian American woman to hold the job and the second poised to serve in the Biden Cabinet.

She served in the office of the USTR during the Obama administration with a focus on China trade enforcement. That experience is likely to come in handy as the Biden administration rejiggers the U.S. approach to China in the coming years.

Biden transition aides declined to comment ahead of a formal announcement.