Watch Live: Biden says "any American who wants to come home, we will get you home"

President Biden is speaking Friday about the evacuation effort in Afghanistan, as tens of thousands of American citizens, legal residents and their families and vulnerable Afghans struggle to flee the country following its takeover by the Taliban.

The president started out his speech by touting what the U.S. has done so far — evacuated 18,000 people in recent weeks, and 5,700 people on Thursday alone. The president said the U.S will do "everything, everything" it can to evacuate as many Afghans who have aided the U.S. as possible.

"But let me be clear. Any American who wants to come home, we will get you home," he said.

Taking questions for the first time since the fall of Afghanistan to the hands of the Taliban, the president did not yet commit to extending the mission in Afghanistan beyond August 31 if all Americans and all special immigrant visa applications have not been evacuated by then.

"I think we can get it done by then, but we're going to make that judgement as we go," Mr. Biden responded.

The president said the U.S. has a "mission to complete" in Afghanistan, to evacuate Americans and vulnerable Afghans, and he's focused on that mission.

"There'll be plenty of time to criticize and second guess when this operation is over," Mr. Biden said, adding now is not the time for that.

On Friday, the U.S. military was forced to pause its evacuation flights out of Kabul because the current processing facility in Qatar reached its capacity. The U.S. hopes to soon open a new flight option in Bahrain. According to a senior administration official, the commander on the ground has issued orders to recommence flights after what was described as a "brief operational pause."

On Thursday, the U.S. military evacuated 3,000 people from the airport in Kabul on 16 flights, including 350 U.S. citizens, according to the White House. That's still below the 5,000 to 9,000 per day the Pentagon has said it will be able to fly out of Kabul.

The State Department and Pentagon have been not disclosed how many Americans remained in Afghanistan as the Taliban assumed control of the country, but earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki estimated there were around 11,000 self-identified Americans.

In Doha, Qatar, where evacuees are being processed, sources described the situation at the facility as hot, increasingly tense, and a "developing humanitarian crisis."

It remains to be seen if the president will take questions from reporters Friday, something he hasn't done since August 10, outside of an interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos Wednesday. During his interview with Stephanopoulos, the president defended his decision to withdraw from Afghanistan, and suggested that the chaos evident over the past week was inevitable.

"No, I don't think it could have been handled in a way that, we're gonna go back in hindsight and look — but the idea that somehow, there's a way to have gotten out without chaos ensuing, I don't know how that happens," the president said during the interview. "I don't know how that happened."

He also said during the interview that U.S. troops might remain in Afghanistan longer than August 31 if necessary to get Americans out of the country, but emphasized that the goal is to do so by the end of August 31.

The Pentagon said this week it's working with the Taliban to ensure safe passage of Americans to the airport, admitting the military can't go out and extract large numbers of people unable to get to the airport themselves or who are afraid to do so.

"I don't have the capability to go out and extend operations currently into Kabul," Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters Wednesday.

The president had been scheduled to leave for his home in Wilmington, Delaware, Friday afternoon following his speech, but the White House announced midday his schedule had changed, and instead he would remain in Washington, D.C., Friday night.

— CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini contributed reporting.