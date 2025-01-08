Biden on whether he had stamina to serve another term: "I don't know"

Washington — President Biden acknowledged that he may not have had the stamina to serve another four years in the White House if he had won reelection.

"I don't know," Mr. Biden said in a recent interview with USA Today when asked whether he "would've had the vigor to serve another four years in office."

The outgoing president, who turned 82 in November, said he believed he had the best chance of beating President-elect Donald Trump and still believes he could have defeated him.

"But I also wasn't looking to be president when I was 85 years old, 86 years old," Mr. Biden said. "And so, I did talk about passing the baton. But I don't know. Who the hell knows? So far, so good. But who knows what I'm going to be when I'm 86 years old?"

Mr. Biden ended his reelection campaign in July as he faced increasing pressure from Democrats who raised concerns about his ability to handle another term at his age after he botched his performance in a debate against Trump. Mr. Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who lost the 2024 presidential election to Trump.