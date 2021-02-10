Watch Live: Biden visits Pentagon for first time as president and makes remarks

President Biden is making his first trip to the Pentagon as commander-in-chief on Wednesday. He is expected to meet with senior leaders including the nation's first Black Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and make remarks to Department of Defense personnel with Austin and Vice President Kamala Harris.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing Tuesday his visit comes with "special resonance" since he will be visiting during Black History Month.

What: President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin deliver remarks to Department of Defense personnel and tour the African Americans in Service Corridor



Date: Wednesday, February 10, 2021

Time: 2:50 p.m. ET: Remarks at the Pentagon; 3:30 p.m. ET : Tour of the African Americans in Service Corridor

Location: The Pentagon

Biden, Austin and Harris are expected to tour the African Americans in Service corridor following their remarks.

The visit comes a week after Secretary Austin directed commanders to schedule a date for a "stand down" to address extremism in the ranks. The Pentagon was alarmed to find veterans and active-duty personnel participated in the January 6th riot at the Capitol.

Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a briefing the event was "a wake-up call."

The military has also experienced racist incidents within its ranks in the past few weeks.

The chief of naval operations has condemned two recent extremist incidents. One incident involved graffiti in a bathroom of the USS Carl Vinson, and another was on the USS Lake Champlain, where a sailor found a noose on his bunk. Both incidents are under investigation, according to a statement this week from Admiral Michael Gilday.

Contributing: David Martin and Mary Walsh

Note: Streaming plans are subject to change