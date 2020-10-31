Watch Live: Biden and Obama rally supporters in Michigan

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is appearing with his former boss, former President Barack Obama, in two drive-in rallies in Michigan on Saturday as his campaign makes its final appeal to Black voters ahead of Election Day. This marks the first time Obama and Biden are campaigning together in the 2020 election.

Biden and Mr. Obama will appear together at a rally in Flint in the early afternoon, followed by an event in Detroit later in the day. Musician Stevie Wonder will perform at the event in Detroit.

Biden will need to perform well in these predominantly Black areas if he is to win Michigan, four years after Mr. Trump narrowly carried the state.

How to watch Biden and Obama rally in Michigan

What: Former Vice President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama rally in Michigan

Flint and Detroit, Michigan Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above or on your mobile streaming device

In 2016, the counties that include Flint and Detroit saw a significant drop in turnout, MI Live reported. The overall Black voter turnout that year decreased for the first time in 20 years, according to the Pew Research Center.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week showed Biden up eight percentage points in Michigan.

Meanwhile, President Trump will be appearing at events in several towns in Pennsylvania on Saturday. Biden will travel to Pennsylvania on Sunday and Monday. Senator Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate, will be in Florida on Saturday.