Biden to tap former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm for energy secretary

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm to serve as energy secretary, multiple people familiar with the decision tell CBS News.

Granholm served two terms as governor in the Wolverine State, after serving as Michigan's attorney general. She is a vocal advocate for clean energy, as Mr. Biden looks to transition the U.S. away from fossil fuels. Granholm worked with auto makers during her time as governor, pushing the industry toward electric cars. Politico first reported Mr. Biden plans to nominate Granholm.

Mr. Biden is also soon expected to nominate former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg to be transportation secretary.

This is a developing story and will be updated.