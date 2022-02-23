Live

Biden has interviewed his top three Supreme Court candidates

By Nancy Cordes, Ed O'Keefe

President Biden has now interviewed the three Supreme Court candidates at the top of his list to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer — Ketanji Brown Jackson, Michelle Childs and Leondra Kruger — according to two sources.

The sources did not say when or where the interviews took place.

Jackson is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia; Leondra Kruger sits on the California Supreme Court; and J. Michelle Childs is a federal district court judge based in Columbia, South Carolina.

Mr. Biden is expected to announce his selection by the end of February, and the Senate is expected to try to move quickly to confirm the president's choice. 

