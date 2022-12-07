Biden to join survivors and families at gun violence vigil

Washington — President Biden is speaking at the 10th Annual National Vigil for All Victims of Gun Violence on Wednesday night, joining survivors and families whose lives were forever changed by shootings.

The vigil is at St. Mark's Episcopal Church on Capitol Hill, and Mr. Biden will be joined by Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, both strong advocates of stricter gun control measures. The Newton Action Alliance Foundation and other organizations sponsor the vigil around the anniversary of the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Earlier this year, Congress passed the most significant gun control legislation in nearly three decades. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act enhances background checks for gun buyers 21 years of age, provides billions for mental health services and closes the so-called "boyfriend loophole" to prevent convicted domestic abusers from purchasing a firearm for five years.

Mr. Biden frequently speaks about gun violence and has called for an assault weapons ban, something that's been unable to pass on Capitol Hill. But the president continues to call for one.

"The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick, it's just sick," Mr. Biden said last month. "It has no, no social redeeming value. Zero. None."

But Congress is even less likely to pass further gun control measures once Republicans take the House in January.