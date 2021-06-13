Watch Live: Biden holds press conference to close out G-7

President Biden is holding a press conference in the U.K. on Sunday after leaving his first Group of Seven summit, where world leaders vowed to confront China, boost global infrastructure and donate 1 billion vaccine doses to the rest of the world.

In a communique set to be issued on the last day of the three-day meeting, the leaders of the G-7 countries — the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan — were expected to commit to cracking down on the use forced labor, fighting ransomware and combating corruption, the White House said.

Mr. Biden left the summit Sunday morning and plans to meet with Queen Elizabeth at Windsor Castle on Sunday before heading to Brussels for meetings with NATO and European Union leaders. He will conclude his first trip overseas at summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva on Wednesday.

On the issue of forced labor, the White House said the U.S. and the G-7 nations "remain deeply concerned by the use of all forms of forced labor in global supply chains, including state-sponsored forced labor of vulnerable groups and minorities and supply chains of the agricultural, solar, and garment sectors — the main supply chains of concern in Xinjiang."

The G-7 countries also committed to taking "meaningful actions to effectively combat corruption, such as tackling the misuse of shell companies, limiting the ability of bad actors to launder dirty money in real estate purchases, improving corruption-related information sharing, and reforming foreign assistance to focus on anticorruption as a cross-cutting priority," according to the White House.

The seven nations, the wealthiest liberal democracies in the world, also pledged to sending 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses around the globe. Half of those will come from the U.S., Mr. Biden said.

After Sunday's press conference, Mr. Biden will have tea with Queen Elizabeth. On Friday, Mr. Biden and first lady Jill Biden participated in a reception with other leaders and their spouses as well as members of the British royal family.

At the G-7 summit, Mr. Biden pushed the message "America is back," and tried to restore the U.S.' reputation as a global leader. Ahead of a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday, the second day of the summit, a reporter asked Mr. Biden if he had convinced the country's allies that America was back.

"Ask him," Mr. Biden said, referring to Macron. When the same question was posed to Macron, the French president said, "Definitely."

