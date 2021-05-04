Watch Live: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution

Washington — President Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday on his administration's response to COVID-19 and the state of vaccination distribution. Mr. Biden's comments come ahead of the expected action by the Food and Drug Administration to authorize Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine for administration to adolescents by early next week.

In a speech before a joint session of Congress last week, the president said that 90% of Americans now live within five miles of a vaccination site. More than 40% of adults are now fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

How to watch President Biden's remarks

What: President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution

President Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and vaccine distribution Date: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Tuesday, May 4, 2021 Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Location: State Dining Room, The White House, Washington, D.C.

State Dining Room, The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

The president also said last week that 70% of seniors are now fully vaccinated, compared to the 1% vaccinated when he took office, and senior deaths are down by 80% since he was inaugurated.

The CDC unveiled updated guidelines last week detailing activities that vaccinated people can safely resume, including the relaxing of mask usage in most outdoor settings. More than 577,000 Americans have died from the virus, and there were nearly 30,000 new cases on Monday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the U.S. is offering aid to India amid a deadly surge in cases in the country. A U.S. military transport plane carrying more than 400 oxygen cylinders, nearly 1 million rapid coronavirus test kits and other supplies landed in Delhi on Friday morning.