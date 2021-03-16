How the Biden administration is dealing with unaccompanied children at the U.S.-Mexico border

The new administration is grappling with a decades-old problem: how to deal with the surge of migrants at the southern border. With President Biden's new policy of not turning away unaccompanied minors, the number of children arriving at the border has rapidly increased, up nearly 30% in the last week alone.

Over 4,200 children are currently being held in overcrowded Customs and Border Protection facilities, and nearly 3,000 have been in CBP custody for longer than the 72 hours required by law.

Some children in these jail-like facilities meant for adults have described being hungry, taking turns sleeping on the floor, showering once in 7 days, and not seeing the sun.

Coronavirus precautions in Health & Human Services shelters, which provide medical services, educational resources, and counseling, mean fewer available beds – leaving officials scrambling to find space for unaccompanied minors.

This week, Major explores the influx of migrant children arriving at the border – what is driving them here, the conditions they face along the perilous journey, what awaits them once they arrive, and the Biden administration's response to this humanitarian crisis.

The guests on The Debrief this week are:

Chad Wolf, former acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security

Frank Sharry, founder and executive director of America's Voice

Andrea Leiner, director of strategic planning for Global Response Management

Arturo Garino, mayor of Nogales, Arizona

Camilo Montoya-Galvez. CBS News immigration reporter

Mireya Villarreal, CBS News correspondent

Notable quotes from our guests: