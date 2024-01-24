Biden campaign tries to put abortion in the forefront. But pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted.

Manassas, Virginia — President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris continued their reelection campaign's push to put abortion rights front and center in the 2024 election with a rally— although the event was interrupted by pro-Palestinian protesters.

Mr. Biden took the stage last, surrounded by supporters with signs monikered "Defend choice" and "Restore Roe," but less than a minute into his remarks, he was interrupted by the protesters.

"How many babies have you killed?" shouted the first protester before being escorted out by Secret Service agents.

As Mr. Biden continued his speech, he was faced with more than a dozen interruptions. "Genocide Joe has to go," one chanted. "Ceasefire now!" another yelled.

Each time protesters were drowned out by Mr. Biden's supporters chanting, "Four more years!"

President Joe Biden, center left, speaks at a reproductive freedom campaign rally at George Mason University in Manassas, Virginia, US, on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. Bloomberg

Mr. Biden hardly acknowledged the protests, but at one point he said, "they feel deeply."

He later added, "This is going to go on for a while, they've got this planned."

The exchange underscores the intense political landscape Biden is facing as he vies for a second term.

A CBS News poll conducted in early December revealed that 61% of Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of the Israel-Hamas war.

"Across our nation, women are suffering and let us be very clear about who is responsible. Former president trump hand picked three Supreme Court justices because he intended for them to overturn roe," Vice President Kamala Harris said on Tuesday at a campaign rally in Manassas, Virginia.

The message is a part of a larger strategy of the Biden Harris campaign's reelection bid as they attempt to connect restrictive abortion laws to former president Donald Trump and contrast themselves as candidates with an agenda of restoring abortion protections provided under Roe versus Wade. Harris, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden each spoke briefly, espousing their support for reproductive rights.

The invite only rally was the marked the first time the president and vice president as well as their spouses had campaigned together since announcing another run for the White House.