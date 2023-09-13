Beyoncé, Taylor Swift reporter jobs added by Gannett, America's largest newspaper chain

Gannett, America's largest newspaper chain, is looking to hire two full-time reporters with strikingly specific beats. One needs to be a connoisseur of "Lemonade;" the other should be an expert in all things "1989."

The media company wants one journalist who will exclusively "chronicle the music, fashion, cultural and economic influence of Beyoncé" and another who will "capture the music and cultural impact of Taylor Swift" for USA Today and The Tennessean. Both newspapers are part of the USA Today Network, which is owned by Gannett. The job openings were announced this week.

The ideal candidate for the "Beyoncé Knowles-Carter Reporter" position is "an energetic and enterprising writer" who can capture Beyoncé's effect "not only on the many industries in which she operates, but also on society," the posting says.

Beyoncé is currently on her Renaissance World Tour, which, by some estimates, will rake in a total of $2 billion. The 32-time Grammy Award winner's tour is due to end on October 1 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Beyonce performs onstage during her Renaissance World Tour at PGE Narodowy on June 27, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. Kevin Mazur

Similarly, the company wants a Swiftie who is "an energetic writer, photographer and social media pro who can quench an undeniable thirst for all things Taylor Swift."

The opening comes as Swift is also in the midst of a wildly successful world tour. Her Eras Tour has grossed hundreds of millions of dollars and is credited with boosting local economies. Swift and AMC Theaters are also releasing a film about the tour in October. All the while, she continues to rack up awards and break music records.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Both jobs require a willingness to travel extensively and a journalist with a voice "but not a bias," according to the postings. In addition to a resume, applicants will have to submit a video cover letter.

As news of the Swift reporter job spread Tuesday, Gannett came under criticism for its decision to offer such a specific position after announcing hundreds of layoffs and widespread cutbacks last year. The company eliminated 20% of its journalism jobs between 2021 and 2022, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Prior to the company's Beyoncé listing, Kristin Roberts, Gannett Media's chief content officer, said in a statement to CBS News that USA Today Network is "committed to serving our communities across America with journalism that is essential to millions of readers, viewers and listeners. And that includes providing our audience with content they crave."

"As Taylor Swift's fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, so has the influence of her music and growing legacy – not only on the industry but on our culture. She is shaping a generation," Roberts said.