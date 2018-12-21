"Beverly Hills, 90210" reboot will reportedly include some of the original cast

"Beverly Hills, 90210" is making a comeback with an "untraditional reboot," ET reports. Some of the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" cast members are reportedly making a return to the show, but they will not reprise their original characters.

A source told ET that CBS Television Studios is developing the show, and that some of the writers from 2008's "90210" reboot were spotted with the cast. That has fans wondering if the teen drama will have original actors playing entirely new characters on the show.

Original "Beverly Hills, 90210" stars Jason Priestly, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Brian Austin Green were spotted having coffee together in Hollywood after a series of pitch meetings with execs at Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, according to TMZ. Luke Perry and Shannon Doherty were not in attendance, so it's not clear if they will return to the series.

A "Riverdale" source told ET that Perry won't be able to join the "90210" reboot because of scheduling conflicts with "Riverdale."

Last year, Garth told ET that she'd love to be a part of a reboot or revival series with her old co-stars.

"I love all my old castmates, working with them again would be amazing," she said. "What a great thing to do. It would just have to be the right coming together of all the minds that need to come together."