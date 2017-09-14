Bette Midler says she's "fine" after onstage fall

NEW YORK -- Bette Midler reported that she was "fine" Thursday night after falling onstage during an evening production of the revival of "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway, CBS New York reports.

Midler reported on Twitter that two set pieces collided during the performance and fell while making a run for it.

You may hear I was in a little accident on stage tonight; two set pieces collided, I had to make a run for it, and I fell. But I'm fine. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 15, 2017

Midler, 71, appears as iconic matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in the revival of the classic 1964 musical. She will depart the musical on Jan. 14 of next year, after which time Bernadette Peters will take over the role.