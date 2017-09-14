CBS News September 14, 2017, 11:43 PM

Bette Midler says she's "fine" after onstage fall

Bette Midler, winner of the award for Best Actress in a Musical for “Hello, Dolly!,” poses in the press room during the 2017 Tony Awards at 3 West Club on June 11, 2017 in New York City. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

NEW YORK -- Bette Midler reported that she was "fine" Thursday night after falling onstage during an evening production of the revival of "Hello, Dolly!" on Broadway, CBS New York reports.

Midler reported on Twitter that two set pieces collided during the performance and fell while making a run for it.

Midler, 71, appears as iconic matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi in the revival of the classic 1964 musical. She will depart the musical on Jan. 14 of next year, after which time Bernadette Peters will take over the role.  

