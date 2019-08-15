Beto O'Rourke delivering first speech after El Paso shooting -- live stream

Beto O'Rourke was expected to deliver his first major speech to the country from his hometown of El Paso, Texas, Thursday morning, outlining the path forward for his presidential campaign and his vision for the future of the country.

O'Rourke has been absent from the campaign trail in the wake of the deadly shooting in El Paso earlier this month, recently skipping the Democratic pilgrimage to the Iowa State Fair to appeal to caucus voters.

Instead, the O'Rourke campaign said the candidate returned to El Paso to "offer support to victims and grieving residents and to honor the legacy of the twenty-two people who lost their lives."

With some calling for O'Rourke to return home and make a bid for Senate instead of the presidency in 2020, his campaign said O'Rourke intends on sticking out the jam-packed primary and will use Thursday's speech to make his case for the Democratic nomination.