Bernie Sanders on Bloomberg debate performance: "I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out."

Leading Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders says Michael Bloomberg's performance at his first debate means President Donald Trump would likely "chew him up and spit him out" in a debate if he were to win the nomination. Sanders spoke to Anderson Cooper Thursday in Las Vegas in an interview to be broadcast on 60 Minutes Sunday, February 23, at 7 p.m. on CBS.

Below is part of Cooper's interview with Sanders, released Friday on "CBS This Morning."



ANDERSON COOPER: Were you surprised by how unprepared he seemed for some very basic obvious questions at a debate in Nevada?



BERNIE SANDERS: Yes, I was. I was. And-- and-- and, you know-- and if that's what happened in a Democratic debate, you know, I-- I think it's quite likely that Trump will chew him up and spit him out.



ANDERSON COOPER: Are you less worried about Michael Bloomberg? If you were worried about him before, are you less worried now after having that debate?

BERNIE SANDERS: I am worried about an unprecedented amount of money being spent on a campaign. And-- you know, we've never seen anything like this in American history. And I just think though that the American people will rebel against this type of oligarchic movement. We are a democracy. One person, one vote. Not a guy worth $60 billion buying an election.