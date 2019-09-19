Bernie Sanders has 1 million donors

Bernie Sanders' campaign announced Thursday it has now received contributions from over 1 million individual donors.

"With 1 million contributors, this is the only Democratic campaign that has more supporters than Donald Trump," said campaign manager Faiz Shakir. "Our strength is in numbers, and that is why Bernie Sanders is the only candidate who is able to say his campaign will rely only on grassroots funding in both the primary and against Donald Trump."

Sanders reached the milestone seven months after he announced his candidacy in February, faster than any candidate ever.

Hillary Clinton, his primary rival in 2016, did not reach the million-donor mark until March 2016.

In July, the Sanders campaign announced it had received one million donations.

According to the campaign, Sanders "continues to be the only Democratic candidate with more individual contributions than Donald Trump."

The campaign also presented this statistic in its release — "in counties nationwide that flipped from Obama in 2012 to Trump in 2016, Sanders has received more than 81,000 donations, which is three times the next Democratic candidate and more than the next three Democratic candidates combined."

The most common employers of those coveted county donors for Sanders are Walmart, Target, and the U.S. Postal Service — Sanders' has publicly criticized Walmart and Target for what he considers to be low wages and poor employee benefits.

Nationwide, Sanders donors are most commonly employed by Starbucks, Walmart, and Amazon, while teachers represent the most common profession among his supporters.

The tally is positive news for a campaign that recently announced staff shakeups in the early states of New Hampshire and Iowa.