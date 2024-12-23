Meet the man behind Bergdorf Goodman's iconic holiday windows

As the holiday season lights up New York City, few traditions shine brighter than the iconic holiday windows at Bergdorf Goodman. The luxury department store's displays are more than just decorations — they are works of art.

And the mastermind behind the art is David Hoey, the senior director of visual presentation at Bergdorf Goodman. He has been with the store for more than 20 years and oversees the design of the windows each year.

He noted that there's no school for making window displays, and that it seems no one in the field sets out to do the job "on purpose."

"We just kind of happened into it," he said. "And we wouldn't wanna do anything else because we're doing a little of everything. We're doing a little theater, a little storytelling, a little advertising, a little fashion."

This year's theme is "Toast of the Town," a nod to the 200th anniversary of Fifth Avenue's retail strip. The store's five large windows feature references to iconic elements of the avenue, such as parks, libraries and flagship stores. Hoey's team used a variety of materials, including actual taxi parts, to create scenes that celebrate New York.

Planning for the displays starts in February, and craftsmen work in warehouses for months creating the detailed pieces. The finished windows are installed in just two weeks before being revealed to the public.

One of this year's standout pieces is a rhinestone-covered praying mantis, made up of 100,000 rhinestones, along with a typewriter display.

Hoey's attention to detail is evident as he directs his team to ensure every piece is perfectly positioned.

"It is creating almost holiday delirium for the customers," said Darcy Penick, president of Bergdorf Goodman.

The windows will be on display at Bergdorf Goodman until Jan. 6, continuing a tradition that has delighted shoppers and passersby for decades.

"There is a question of .. every year, did we achieve what we set out to achieve?" he said. "I would say this year, we did."