Woman accused of hit-and-run crash that killed Michigan State student buys one-way ticket to Thailand, FBI says

Authorities believe a Michigan woman fled to Thailand to avoid the consequences of a hit-and-run crash that killed a suburban Detroit college student on New Year's Day.

Tubtim "Sue" Howson, 57, was charged Monday with a federal crime related to her sudden one-way flight to Bangkok on Jan. 3.

Benjamin Kable, 22, was struck while walking before dawn on an Oakland County road on Jan. 1. The Michigan State University student, who was home for the holidays, died at the scene.

A state charge of failing to stop at a serious accident was filed on Feb. 2.

"Howson, a United States citizen, is originally from Thailand and allegedly told a close associate after the crash that she thought she killed somebody and she was going back to Thailand," FBI agent Matthew Schuff said in a court filing.

"When encouraged to turn herself in to police, Howson allegedly stated, 'no cops, no cops,'" Schuff said.

The U.S. and Thailand have an extradition treaty.

"I call on the Thai government to extradite her so we can hold her accountable for her actions involving this young man's tragic death," Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard said.

The victim's father, Michael Kable, told CBS Detroit that she hopes Howson will "do the right thing" and return to the U.S.

"Accidents happen, but you know people have to take responsibility for their actions," he said. "I wish she would do the right thing and bring herself back because it's made it way worse for our family. It's super difficult to lose a child in the first place but to lose a child like this and then realize it's someone out there that doesn't have empathy to call an ambulance or render aid, it's terrible and honestly shakes your faith in humanity. I don't understand how someone could be like that."

Michael Kable told the Detroit News that the family has been having a hard time coping with the death.

"I mean, it keeps the wound open," Kable said. "Losing a child or sibling, I don't think you ever get over it, I think it's always there. I think over a long period of time you learn to cope somewhat better but this piled on top of it makes it even more difficult ... Obviously, there's some anger involved."