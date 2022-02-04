This 86-year-old die-hard Bengals fan cried when they made it to the Super Bowl. Now he's going too.

Eight-six-year-old Jim Lipscomb is a die-hard Bengals fan. He's had season tickets. He's written letters to the team. He proudly chants the team's "Who dey" cheer. And last week, he cried tears of joy when the Bengals made it to the Super Bowl.

When the Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs in last week's playoff game, Lipscomb's family filmed his tearful reaction. His granddaughter, Lizzie Eschenbrenner, posted the video on Facebook and it soon went viral.

I’m trying to get grandpa to the Super Bowl 🖤🖤 This man has been the biggest fan since the beginning of time. And come hell or high water I want him there to see the Bengals play for it all 🖤 https://gofund.me/a5358cf9 #superbowl #bengals #whodey Posted by Lizzie Eschenbrenner on Sunday, January 30, 2022

Eschenbrenner created a GoFundMe to help raise money to try to send her grandfather to the Super Bowl, where the Bengals will face the L.A. Rams at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on February 13.

The cheapest tickets for the game are just under $5,000 — and the most expensive exceed $18,000, according to Ticketmaster.

"All costs would go towards him and a caregiver to get to the game!! I know it is a big ask, but he is the biggest Bengals fan out there at the ripe age of 86!" Eschenbrenner wrote in the GoFundMe description.

"He has loved this team since he scouted for them in the Paul Brown era," she said. "I learned to 'Who dey' from him. This is pure love right here. He deserves this."

The appeal raised more than $42,000 — and his family has secured him tickets.

"I'm 86 years old and I want to go and see them play in the Super Bowl before I die," Lipscomb told CBS Columbus affiliate WBNS on Monday.

Lipscomb was at the first-ever Bengals game at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati in 1968, CBS Sports reported. Now, he'll also be at SoFi stadium, watching his team play against the Rams in the Super Bowl.

His family kept him posted throughout the week on how the fundraising was going. In a video shared with WBNS, Lipscomb thanked everyone for their donations.

"People of the world, I bless you. You have done something that many people would not think of doing. You have been such a wonderful, wonderful bunch of people that have taken me under your wing. I appreciate it and I love you. God bless you. Who Dey!" he said.

CBS News has reached out to Eschenbrenner and Lipscomb's family members and is awaiting response.