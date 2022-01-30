Bengals headed to Super Bowl after downing Chiefs in overtime in AFC Championship game

Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals throws the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs in third quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.

The Chiefs once again appeared poised to win a playoff game in overtime after winning the coin toss, but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the team's opening possession and the Bengals drove the ball downfield for a chip shot field goal.

The Bengals will take on the winner of the NFC Championship game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m.