Bengals headed to Super Bowl after downing Chiefs in overtime in AFC Championship game
The Cincinnati Bengals are headed to the Super Bowl after a 27-24 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game.
The Chiefs once again appeared poised to win a playoff game in overtime after winning the coin toss, but Patrick Mahomes threw an interception on the team's opening possession and the Bengals drove the ball downfield for a chip shot field goal.
The Bengals will take on the winner of the NFC Championship game, which kicks off at 6:30 p.m.
