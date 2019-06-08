Belmont Stakes 2019: Sir Winston crosses finish line first

Sir Winston crossed the finish line first at the 151st Belmont Stakes on Saturday at 2:28 seconds. Sir Winston broke ahead in the final leg, crossing ahead of Joevia, which lead most of the race, and one favorites, Tacitus.

There was no possiblity of a Triple Crown, since War of Will won the Preakness and Country Horse took the Kentucky Derby.

The Belmont Stakes comes five weeks after this year's controversial Kentucky Derby, which Country Horse won after Maximum Security became the first horse to be disqualified in the history of the storied race.

Here are thepayouts for win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, superfecta, via CBSSports.com:

Belmont Stakes Results

Sir Winston - Win: $22.40 Place: $8.80 Show: $6.10 Tacitus - Place: $3.90 Show: $3.20 Joevia - Show: $8.70 Tax Master Fencer Spinoff Everfast Intrepid Heart War of Will Bourbon War

$1 Exacta 7-10 $48.00

$0.10 Superfecta 7-10-1-4 $1,042.80

$0.50 Trifecta 7-10-1 $622.00