Bella Thorne tells fans to "stay strong" after saying she was sexually abused as a child

Bella Thorne sent fans her love after saying that she was sexually abused as a child. "Stay strong. I love you guys. Stay strong," she said in an Instagram story. The video, which contains explicit language, was reposted on fan accounts.

On Sunday, the actress used the hashtag "#TimesUp" and wrote that she was sexually abused until she was 14.

Thorne, a former Disney Channel star, wrote on Instagram, "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."

Thorne did not elaborate on who allegedly abused her.

In December, after the actress posted a photo of herself in a purple suit and wrote, "I would f*** this suit if I could," a Twitter user responded, "What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested."

Thorne wrote back, "Yeah, I was. So it wasn't Disney."