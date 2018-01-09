By Andrea Park CBS News January 9, 2018, 7:27 PM

Bella Thorne tells fans to "stay strong" after saying she was sexually abused as a child

Actress Bella Thorne attends the Babes for Boobs Bachelor Auction benefiting the Los Angeles County Affiliate of Susan G. Komen on June 16, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Bella Thorne sent fans her love after saying that she was sexually abused as a child. "Stay strong. I love you guys. Stay strong," she said in an Instagram story. The video, which contains explicit language, was reposted on fan accounts.  

On Sunday, the actress used the hashtag "#TimesUp" and wrote that she was sexually abused until she was 14. 

Thorne, a former Disney Channel star, wrote on Instagram, "I was sexually abused and physically growing up from the day I can remember till I was 14..when I finally had the courage to lock my door at night and sit by it. All damn night. Waiting for someone to take advantage of my life again. Over and over I waited for it to stop and finally it did. But some of us aren't as lucky to get out alive. Please today stand up for every soul Mistreated. #timesup."

Thorne did not elaborate on who allegedly abused her.

In December, after the actress posted a photo of herself in a purple suit and wrote, "I would f*** this suit if I could," a Twitter user responded, "What did Disney do to this girl?! I think she was molested."

Thorne wrote back, "Yeah, I was. So it wasn't Disney." 

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  • Andrea Park On Twitter»

    Andrea is an entertainment producer at CBSNews.com

Featured in Entertainment

Popular