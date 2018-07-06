CBSN
CBS/AP July 6, 2018, 4:24 PM

Belgium beats Brazil and advances to World Cup semifinals

Belgium's Nacer Chadli, Vincent Kompany and Eden Hazard celebrate at the World Cup on Friday.

Manan Vatsyayana / AFP/Getty

KAZAN, Russia -- Belgium beat Brazil 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the World Cup for just the second time. The Belgians led 2-0 at halftime and withstood late pressure from the five-time champions after Renato Augusto cut the margin with a header in the 76th minute.

Kevin De Bruyne put Belgium up 2-0 by completing a counterattack led by Romelu Lukaku in the 31st minute.

Belgium, which last reached the semifinals in 1986, will next face 1998 champion France in St. Petersburg. 

It will be the first time since 2006 that four European teams will feature in the World Cup semifinals. The two other spots will be decided in Sunday's quarterfinals which feature Russia vs. Croatia and England vs. Sweden.

Four of the remaining six teams -- Belgium, Sweden, Russia and Croatia -- have never won the tournament, reports CBS Sports.

Brazil v Belgium: Quarter Final - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Renato Augusto of Brazil scores Friday. 

Buda Mendes/REMOTE / Getty
