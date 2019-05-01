More than 500,000 bees killed when hives set ablaze near Houston

Police are searching for the person or people who destroyed numerous beehives by setting them ablaze in a rural town some 40 miles south of Houston, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reports. The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said the attack happened early April 27 and damage could amount to thousands of dollars.

The Brazoria County Beekeepers Association (BCBA) told the Houston Chronicle there could be up to 30,000 bees per colony and there were an estimated 20 damaged hives, resulting in more than 500,000 bees killed.

BCBA said they are adding $1,000 to the $5,000 reward being offered by the sheriff's office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Images from BCBA showed charred hives strewn across the yard and even one floating in a nearby lake.

Last night someone did major damage to a BCBA Bee Yard in Alvin last night. Its bad enough to think in todays world this... Posted by Brazoria County Beekeepers Association on Saturday, April 27, 2019

"It's bad enough to think in today's world this would happen but dumping them over and then setting fire to them is beyond comprehension," the organization wrote on Facebook. "Pray that the queens are still there in the remaining colonies," they added.

CBS DFW said those responsible could face charges of arson and criminal mischief.

Anyone with information is urged to send tips to police at 1-800-460-2222 or online.