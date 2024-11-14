Feds warn against bed rails, citing 18 deaths since 2021

Bed rails that can injure and kill the elderly still on the market

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday issued an urgent warning about portable adult bed rails, saying the devices are behind the suffocation deaths of 18 people since 2021.

The agency's safety alert coincided with the ninth recall of portable bed rails in three years. Medical King of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling about 220,000 adult portable bed rails due to entrapment and asphyxia risks. The recall follows the death of a 66-year-old man who became trapped between a mattress and a bed rail in November at a residential care facility in South Carolina.

The recall involves three models of Medical King Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights (model numbers 7007 and 7057) and the Bed Assist Rail Without Legs (model number 7037). The recalled rails sold online for about $40 on Amazon.com, eBay, Kohls.com, medicalkingusa.com and Target Plus from January 2020 through March 2024.

Recalled Bed Assist Rail with Adjustable Heights (model 7057) U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

People who purchased the products, which are made in China, should stop using them and contact Medical King for a repair kit or replacement bed rail, depending on the model.

Medical King can be reached at 888-334-1142 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. To register for a repair kit, go to https://medicalkingusa.com/products/recalls or https://medicalkingusa.com and click on "Register Here."

The recall is the ninth issued by the CPSC in the last three years. The recalls and two product warnings impacted more than 3 million units and are associated with serious injuries from head, neck or chest entrapment and 18 deaths, the federal agency stated.

CPSC data shows that 92% of fatalities associated with adult portable bed rails are from entrapment, usually of the head or neck.

The agency issued new mandatory safety standards for adult portable bed rails in January 2023.

Often purchased for sick or frail older people, the side rails or metal bars are used on hospital beds and in home care with the idea of helping patients pull themselves up or to keep them from falling out of bed. But these products — which are marketed as safety devices and sold by retailers including Amazon and Walmart, as well as by medical supply stores — have shown to be unsafe for many, with thousands of elderly and disabled patients injured by them.