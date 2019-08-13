Bebe Rexha calls out music executive who said she's "too old" to be sexy. She's 29.

Bebe Rexha opened up on social media about sexism and ageism she experienced in the entertainment industry, saying a music executive told her she was "too old" to be sexy. "I recently had a MALE music executive tell me that I was getting too old and that my brand was 'confusing,'" Rexha wrote on social media.

"Because... I'm a songwriter and I post sexy pics on my Instagram and that's not what female songwriters are suppose to do, especially for my age. I'm 29," she wrote sarcastically.

She shared a mirror picture in which she's wearing a bra and underwear, along with the message celebrating who she is.

Rexha said she is fed up with being put in a box and tired of women being called "hags" as they age while men are labeled "sexy" as they get older.

"Anyways, I'm turning 30 on August 30 and you know what, I'm not running away from it," she wrote. "I'm not gonna lie about my age or sing songs that I feel will sell better because they sound 'younger.' I'm gonna celebrate my age because you know what, I'm wiser, I'm stronger and TRUST ME I'm a much better lover than I was 10 years ago."

The artist has opened up in the past about disparaging comments made about her image. In January, she posted a video addressing fashion designers. Rexha said she was excited to be nominated for a Grammy but disheartened to learn when her team reached out to designers to dress her, several said she was "too big."

"You're saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and they cannot wear your dresses?" Rexha questioned. She said if she's too big for some designers, she doesn't want to wear their dresses anyway.

"Empower women to love their bodies instead of making girls and women feel less than by their size," she wrote in the caption of the video. "We are beautiful any size!"

Earlier this year, Rexha also clapped back at a social media user who said she got thicker. "I gained weight get over it," she wrote back.