Officer shoots, kills woman heard on video claiming she's pregnant

Scene in Baytown, Texas where police officer shot a woman to death during what authorities say was a struggle as he tried to arrest her late on May 13,2019 KHOU-TV

Baytown, Texas -- A police officer in this city outside Houston fatally shot a woman during an altercation at an apartment complex late Monday, authorities said.

The incident was captured on social media and circulated overnight, reports CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV. In the video, the woman can be heard shouting "I'm pregnant" multiple times before she is shot.

Baytown Police Lt. Steve Dorris said an officer on patrol saw a 45-year-old woman the officer had had prior encounters with. He knew the woman had outstanding warrants, so he approached her to arrest her.

Dorris said a struggle started and the officer was forced to use his Taser. But as he was trying to detain the woman, she managed to get control of the Taser and used it on the officer, who then fired several shots, hitting the woman at least once.

The officer tried to help the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, Dorris added.

Witness video obtained by KHOU shows the woman on the ground when about five gunshots can be heard. KHOU has chosen not to show the video, at least for now, because it's very graphic and it's unclear who recorded it.

One angry woman tweeted that the officer Tasered the unarmed woman twice and shot at her five times while she was on the ground. Another tweeted that less lethal force would have sufficed, and claimed the woman had mental issues.

Names of the woman and officer haven't been released. Dorris said the officer is an is an 11-year-veteran of the force.

"This is the first shooting the officer has been involved in," Dorris said, adding that he wasn't seriously hurt.

Dorris said he believes the officer was wearing a body cam, but the video will not immediately be released as the investigation continues.

When asked about the video going around on Snapchat and Facebook Messenger, Norris said detectives want to speak with the witness who recorded it.

"It's unfortunate that someone takes a tragic incident like this and starts posting it on social media," said Norris. "It's extremely disrespectful for everybody involved. But that's the day and age we live in with social media."