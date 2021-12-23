Live

"Major industrial accident" sets off huge fire at ExxonMobil refinery near Houston

/ CBS News

What authorities are calling a "major industrial accident" led to a huge fire early Thursday at an ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas, near Houston.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet that "initial reports indicated some type of explosion occurred inside the plant."

His office tweeted that there were some injuries.

exxonmobil-refinery-fire-baytown-texas-122321.jpg
Flames are seen from a distance at the ExxonMobil refinery in Baytown, Texas early on December 23, 2021. @ironick_

ExxonMobil said in a statement that its "fire teams are working to extinguish the fire" and it was trying to account for everyone who might have been on-scene at the time. 

"Our first priority remains the safety of people, including our employees, contractors and the surrounding community," the statement said, adding that, "As a precaution, we are beginning to conduct air quality monitoring at the site and fence line" and it was "cooperating with regulatory agencies."

This is a developing story. Please check back for further developments.   

First published on December 23, 2021 / 3:59 AM

© 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

