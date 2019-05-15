Police knew Texas woman killed by officer after stun-gun struggle was schizophrenic, stepdaughter says

On Monday, May 20, "CBS This Morning" welcomes new co-hosts

The stepdaughter of a woman shot and killed by a Texas police officer on Monday says her stepmother was schizophrenic and that police were aware of her condition. Police say 44-year-old Pamela Turner grabbed an officer's Taser on Monday and used it on him as she was being arrested. The officer then opened fire.

The incident, which occurred at an apartment complex outside Houston, was captured on cellphone video and posted to social media. Investigators in Texas are urging the person who shot the video to contact them.

Many who knew Turner describe her as quirky and funny. Police say the officer who was on routine patrol Monday night also knew Turner and that she had outstanding warrants. Baytown police say they're reviewing all aspects of Monday night's shooting.

Baytown Police Lieutenant Steve Dorris said Turner resisted arrest, forcing the unidentified 11-year police veteran to pull out his Taser. Turner, a mother of two, can be heard yelling in cellphone video "I'm pregnant." According to the medical examiner, she was not pregnant.

As the officer tried to detain Turner, police say she gained control of his Taser and used it on him. The officer then fired five shots, hitting Turner at least once.

Neighbors who saw the violence escalate say the community knew Turner had mental health issues but that they never felt threatened by her.

Multiple witnesses say the officer lives in the same housing complex as Turner. When asked if there was knowledge that Turner suffered from mental health issues, Steve Dorris said, "I don't know that to be diagnosed fact. So I'm kind of cautious about commenting on that."

"Those are things that we have to look into. But, again, that mental capacity or that mental concern, I'll call it, does not negate the fact she took our officer's Taser from him. She resisted arrest. She had outstanding warrants," Dorris said.

Court records show Turner had two outstanding warrants, one for criminal mischief and another for assault. Investigators want to speak with the person who took that cellphone video.

Meanwhile, the officer involved has been put on administrative leave.