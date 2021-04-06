Baylor takes NCAA men's tournament title with dominant win over Gonzaga

The Baylor Bears have won the 2021 NCAA men's basketball tournament — the first men's basketball title in the school's history — beating the Gonzaga Bulldogs 86-70 on Monday night.

Baylor never trailed and held a double digit lead throughout most of the game. A short burst from Gonzaga at the end of the first half helped cut the deficit to 10 going into halftime, but the Bulldogs never pulled closer than nine points down in the second half.

The Bears denied Gonzaga the chance to become the first undefeated national champions since the 1976 Indiana Hoosiers.

