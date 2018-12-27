MLB rookie Brady Singer uses new contract to pay off parents' debt for Christmas

Major League Baseball prospect Brady Singer surprised his parents with a heartwarming gift on Christmas – he paid off all of their debt. A video of the emotional moment has gone viral.

Singer, who was taken by the Kansas City Royals with the 18th overall pick in the 2018 MLB Draft, according to CBS Sports, shared a video of his parents on Twitter Christmas morning. In the video, Singer's mom opens a card he had just given them and begin to read it aloud.

"Dear Mom and Dad, I just wanted to say thank you for everything you've done to help me reach my dreams," the letter said. His mom immediately teared up as she read what came next.

Today is very special to my heart. To give back to the two people who have given up everything to support my brother and I. I can’t thank them enough. Love you Mom and Dad pic.twitter.com/AFHi2Xma0c — Brady Singer (@Bsinger51) December 25, 2018

"There's absolutely no way I could've done this all by myself. Both of you constantly took off of work and spent every dime you made just to put a smile on my face," Singer wrote. "My smile and appreciation for both of you has never stopped and it never will."

"I will always remember traveling around Florida for baseball, trying to cheaply eat and save money, but I never could because you both always wanted me to have the best stuff to help me pursue my dreams. The money you both spent on traveling, gear, hotel, food and all of those Gatorades I drank is much more than I could ever give you," the letter read.

His mom then took a pause. She looked at Brady's dad in shock before finishing the letter. "I am paying off the loan from the bank. Also, I paid off all your debt as well," Singer's letter revealed.

"What?!" she exclaimed, shocked by her son's generous gift.

She continued to read his sweet note: "Now, instead of trying to save money every weekend to replace the savings account you drained traveling to see me play baseball, you can spend it on yourselves."

His mom started crying even more before finishing the letter. His dad became visibly emotional as well.

"Because you deserve the very best, I want you both to know how much I appreciate you and how none of this would be possible without you," his mom read. "Your giving hearts helped to shape my tiny dream into a reality. I love you both more than you could ever imagine and will never forget what you both have done."

"Now let's go celebrate. Merry Christmas, love always, Brady," Singer ended the letter.

The video of his mom and dad receiving the surprise gift has been viewed over 10 million times on Twitter.

Singer officially signed a rookie contract with the Royals in July, CBS Sports reports. He received a $4.25 million signing bonus, which helped cover the generous Christmas gift.

