House to vote on Barr contempt motion next week

The full House of Representatives will vote on whether to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress on June 11, according to multiple Democratic sources. It remains unclear whether other administration officials will also be subject to a vote.

The House Judiciary Committee voted earlier this month to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with its subpoenas regarding documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report. President Trump has asserted privilege over the entire Mueller report and underlying documents.

The House Government Reform and Oversight Committee also threatened to hold Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for failing to comply with subpoenas for information related to adding a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

Earlier this month, the White House also directed former White House counsel Don McGahn not to appear before Congress, citing a newly published opinion of the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel. Democrats had subpoenaed McGahn, hoping to question him about what he had told the special counsel regarding Mr. Trump's orders to fire Mueller, an order that McGahn refused.

