Barbra Streisand says Michael Jackson's accusers were "thrilled to be there"

Barbra Streisand is facing criticism for comments she made on Michael Jackson's accusers. In an interview with The Times of London, Streisand shared her thoughts on "Leaving Neverland," a documentary that tells the stories of two men who allege Jackson sexually abused them when they were children.

Streisand said she believes Jackson's accusers, Wade Robson and James Safechuck. "Oh absolutely," she said, according to The Times report, published on Friday. "That was too painful."

She also said, of Jackson, "His sexual needs were his sexual needs, coming from whatever childhood he has or whatever DNA he has," she said.

"You can say 'molested,' but those children, as you heard them say, they were thrilled to be there," she said. "They both married and they both have children, so it didn't kill them."

"It's a combination of feelings," she said. "I feel bad for the children. I feel bad for him. I blame, I guess, the parents, who would allow their children to sleep with him."

The Jackson family has vehemently denied claims of sexual abuse, and said they don't plan to watch the documentary.

"Well, I don't care no 'cause I know my brother. I don't have to see the documentary. I know Michael. I'm the oldest brother. I know my brother. I know what he stood for, what he was all about, bringing the world together, making kids happy," Jackie Jackson, told "CBS This Morning" last month.

Celebrities and fans online immediately expressed their confusion and disappointment with Streisand's comments. "Is pedophilia tolerated in parts of the entertainment industry?" "Leaving Neverland" director Dan Reed tweeted early Saturday.

Others are relinquishing their long-standing support of the singer, calling her comments "sickening."

Streisand's publicist did not immediately respond to CBS News' request for comment.

“His sexual needs were his sexual needs” - is pedophilia tolerated in parts of the entertainment industry? #leavingneverland https://t.co/LTdq1LXLkg — Dan Reed (@danreed1000) March 23, 2019

Abused children are victims who deserve sympathy, whether their abuse happens because the government locks them up when their parents request asylum, or in the gilded, fantastical trappings of an eccentric musician who has given the parents money to distract them from the abuse. https://t.co/x6csU8H0kN — Andrea Canales (@soccercanales) March 23, 2019