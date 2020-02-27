"Shark Tank" star Barbara Corcoran loses $388,700 in phishing scam

Barbara Corcoran of ABC's "Shark Tank" has lost nearly $400,000 in a phishing scam this week. Corcoran, who has an estimated net worth of $80 million, according to Investopedia, told "People" that she was tricked as a result of an email scheme.

The high-powered businesswoman told People that she received a sham invoice approving a real estate renovation, but didn't think twice about verifying it because she invests in real estate. It was only until her bookkeeper caught Corcoran's assistant's email was misspelled and it was later found to be the address used by the scammer.

"I lost the $388,700 as a result of a fake email chain sent to my company," she told the magazine. "The scammer disappeared and I'm told that it's a common practice, and I won't be getting the money back."

"I was upset at first, but then remembered it was only money," she added.

Corcoran seemed to be in good spirits despite the huge loss of money -- finding a positive in it all. "Lesson learned: Be careful when you wire money!" she tweeted Wednesday, while responding to a news story about the scam.

Corcoran is known for being a wealthy investor on Shark Tank. She is the founder of real-estate firm, the Corcoran Group, and sold it to NRT for $66 million in 2001.